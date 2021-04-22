Iran adds advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA report
six cascades of up to 1,044 IR-2m centrifuges; and two cascades of up to 348 IR-4 centrifuges ... were installed, of which a number were being used," according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz.Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-04-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 01:27 IST
Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal with major powers.
"On 21 April 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: ... six cascades of up to 1,044 IR-2m centrifuges; and two cascades of up to 348 IR-4 centrifuges ... were installed, of which a number were being used," according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz. The report was seen by Reuters.
A previous IAEA report on April 1 said Iran was using 696 IR-2m machines and 174 IR-4 machines at the FEP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Additional 20,000 refugees can access Iran's health insurance scheme: UNHCR
US says does not anticipate any immediate breakthrough in Iran nuclear talks
Hiranandani Business Park, Thane offering the perfect blend of live, work and play by leveraging the walk to work concept - Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Is Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group
Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea
Iran says its ship Saviz was attacked in Red Sea - state TV