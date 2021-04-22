Left Menu

Australia promises $437 mln for low emission technology

Australia will spend A$565.8 million ($436.5 million) to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as Canberra seeks to illustrate its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:24 IST
Australia promises $437 mln for low emission technology

Australia will spend A$565.8 million ($436.5 million) to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as Canberra seeks to illustrate its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the world's largest carbon emitters on a per capita basis, Australia is under mounting pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions as U.S. President Joe Biden holds a climate summit this week.

While Morrison has resisted global calls to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, citing the risk of damage to Australia's economy, on Thursday he promised co-investment worth A$565.8 million with partners from Britain, Japan, Korea and Germany. "Getting new energy technologies to parity will enable substantial reductions in global emissions – in both developing and developed countries – and ensure countries don’t have to choose between growth and decarbonisation," Morrison said in an emailed statement.

"But Australia won’t be able to make these technologies globally scalable and commercially viable all on our own." A source familiar with the plans said the co-investment partners include governments and private companies.

Morrison said international partners will invest between three and five times the amount Australia will spend on the research and pilot programmes. The spending, which will be allocated from Australia's budget to be unveiled next month, is the latest outlay to be revealed from Canberra's A$18 billion fund established to invest in low-emission technology to meet its climate pledges.

The global Paris Accord commits Australia to cutting carbon emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels, by 2030. The government expects to achieve a 29% reduction through its A$18 billion expenditure on technology over this decade. Initial details of how Australia plans to use the $18 billion came on Wednesday when Morrison said his government would spend A$539.2 million to develop hydrogen and carbon capture projects.

But it remains to be seen if this will satisfy the United States. This week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his diplomats would challenge countries whose inaction thwarted efforts to fight climate change.

($1 = 1.2963 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals wildfire smoke linked to skin disease

A new study suggests that the dangers posed by wildfire smoke may also extend to the largest organ in the human body and our first line of defence against the outside threat the skin. During the two weeks in November 2018 when wildfire smok...

US exit from Afghanistan likely to leave NATO's Afghan employees at Taliban's mercy

NATOs in-country employees could be targeted by the Taliban after after foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan as they consider the alliances Afghan employees traitors working for occupying forces. A former NATO worker, who asked not to b...

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children patients may not pose highest risk to hospital staffThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel co...

Goa Governor Felicitates Acneologist Dr. Suyomi at Champion of Change Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Renowned Acneologist Dr.Suyomi Shah, MD Dermatologist and Certified Trichologist IAT Australia, has been felicitated with the prestigious National Award Champions of Change 2020 by the Interactive Forum o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021