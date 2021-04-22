Left Menu

India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases, 2,104 deaths

More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases.

As many as 1,34,54,880 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,78,841 were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll related to the infection stands at 1,84,657.

The total number of vaccinations in the country stands at 13,23,30,644. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 21. Of these, 16,51,711 were tested yesterday. (ANI)

