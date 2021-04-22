Solar scam accused Saritha Nair arrested

Solar scam accused Saritha Nair was arrested on Thursday in connection with a cheque fraud case. She was arrested for failing to appear in court despite being issued a warrant in the case. The Kozhikode Kasaba police reached Thiruvananthapuram this morning and arrested her.

Earlier in February, the Kerala High Court had ordered that the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court of Kozhikode be kept in abeyance for two weeks. The High Court also granted her liberty to surrender before the court.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court cancelled the bail granted to Saritha and Biju Radhakrishnan, another accused in the solar scam case. Biju is the first accused in the case while Saritha is the second accused. This is in a case of embezzling Rs 42.7 lakh from Kozhikode native Abdul Majeed by the solar company. Abdul Majeed was allegedly cheated of money on the claims that the company could install a solar panel in his house and office. (ANI)

