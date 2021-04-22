Left Menu

PIL seeks establishment of NRI Commission at national level, HC directs authorities to treat it as representation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the concerned respondent authorities to treat a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as representation seeking direction to establish a Non-Resident Indians Commission (NRI Commission) at the national level to address the concerns of Non-Resident Indians.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:19 IST
PIL seeks establishment of NRI Commission at national level, HC directs authorities to treat it as representation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the concerned respondent authorities to treat a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as representation seeking direction to establish a Non-Resident Indians Commission (NRI Commission) at the national level to address the concerns of Non-Resident Indians. A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday directed concern the respondent authorities to treat the plea in accordance with law, rules and government policies within a time frame.

The public interest litigation was filed by Anisur Rehman through advocate Jose Abraham. Rehman claimed that he is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) currently working in the Sultanate of Oman, and well aware of the challenges faced by the NRI community in the foreign country as well in the home country of India. He said that he wanted to protect their fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution of India and urged the Court to issue direction to Centre government to consider his representation and take appropriate action on the same.

He said that there are millions of Indian expatriates who are living in labour camps and other deplorable areas for better lives of their families in India. "The NRI's are a section which makes a pivotal contribution in the development of the nation. The NRI community has always seen at the forefront to help the country in times caused by internal issues or calamities. The most recent example is the wholehearted support extended by the Indian expatriates especially in GCC countries during the havoc caused by floods in southern India, " the plea said.

The advocate said that NRIs are seen as a vulnerable section in these times when the pandemic COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace. "The Indian expatriates also face exploitation and breach of contract in many countries. Indians are also languishing in foreign prisons under false and fabricated charges. Many Indian women are physically and mentally exploited either by their employer or many times by even their own husbands," the petition reads.

The issues of concern to the NRIs are varied in nature. The NRIs have to face immense difficulties in India as well. In recent times, one often gets to hear of reports of difficulties faced by NRIs to start an enterprise in India, the petition said. It further added that the Union and State Governments have always assured the NRI organizations of fullest support with initiatives focusing on the NRIs undertaken from time to time. He apprised the court that so far only 3 State governments viz; Punjab, Kerala and Goa have constituted an NRI Commission.

He submitted that an NRI commission at the national level is the need of the hour and the current pandemic situation where the need has become really dire. He said that Covid -19 has caused immense hardships for the Indian NRI community. It is estimated that lakhs of Indians have lost their source of employment or are on the verge of losing their jobs.

He said that the present situation has also increased the need or a National NRI commission on the lines of the proposed Commission for Migrant Labours. The petitioner said that a national level commission will help in streamlining all the NRI related welfare schemes at one platform and in safeguarding the interest of the expatriates in a much more efficacious and effective manner. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympic torch staffer becomes event's 1st COVID-19 infection

A police officer helping with Japans Olympic Torch relay has become the first participant in the event to be diagnosed with COVID-19, organisers said on Thursday. A man in his 30s tested positive for the virus after working on the relay in ...

27 years of 'Anjaam': Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pictures with SRK, Deepak Tijori

Bollywoods ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday celebrated 27 years of psychological-thriller Anjaam by sharing throwback pictures from the film. The Kalank star took to Twitter and shared throwback pictures from the film as she co...

UP: BJP MP claims oxygen cylinders not being supplied to private hospitals

BJP MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message on Thursday alleged that COVID patients are suffering and dying and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals. He claimed to have spoken to two o...

Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotels parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. Chinas ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021