Equinor LNG plant broke regulations ahead of 2020 fire, safety watchdog says

A fire last year at Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway was likely triggered when air filters were clogged by insects, exposing a failure by the company to follow procedures, a regulator said on Thursday.

A fire last year at Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway was likely triggered when air filters were clogged by insects, exposing a failure by the company to follow procedures, a regulator said on Thursday. The September 2020 blaze shut down production at the plant, also referred to as Hammerfest LNG, and it will remain closed until October 2021 while extensive repairs take place.

"Serious breaches of the regulations have been identified," the PSA said as it presented the findings of its investigation. Equinor was not immediately available for comment. The fire broke out in the air intake of a gas turbine generator, the PSA said, where filters had likely auto-ignited after being clogged by insects. No workers were injured during the six-hour blaze.

The regulator ordered Equinor to ensure that operations staff had access to the information needed to ensure safe operations and to demonstrate that the plant has adequate staffing and competence to deal with all conditions. The company must present a plan for complying with the orders by June 1 and address the issues raised before the plant can restart, the PSA said.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, located at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational. Gas is piped from the offshore Snoehvit field some 160 km (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea, which was also forced to shut as a result of the plant's closure.

The fact that Melkoeya was one of several fires at land-based installations last year was worrying, said PSA Director Anne Myhrvold. On Dec. 2, a fire in a compressor building shut down operations at Equinor's methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden. The PSA is also investigating this incident but has not yet published its findings.

