Week-long COVID-19 lockdown begins in Jharkhand

The Swasthya Suraksha Saptah started from Thursday in Jharkhand amid the second COVID-19 wave in India. Swasthya Suraksha Saptah or Health Safety Week was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday as Cornavirus rages in the state.

Streets in Ranchi had minimal movement of people and vehicles. Some markets, however, continued to remain crowded. The Jharkhand government announced the lockdown from April 22 to 29 to stem the spread of Coronavirus with exemption to essential services, agricultural, construction, mining and industrial activities.

As per the state government's order, all shops except essential service are to remain closed. Religious places will be permitted to have activities without devotees' gathering. India is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 3.14 lakh new cases and over 2,104 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

Jharkhand reported 5,041 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths on Wednesday, the state health department informed. (ANI)

