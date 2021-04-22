Left Menu

Japan ups greenhouse gases reduction goal to 46%

Suga late last year set a goal for carbon neutrality by 2050, bringing Japan more into line with some other countries.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:48 IST
Japan ups greenhouse gases reduction goal to 46%
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan on Thursday raised its target for cutting carbon emissions to 46% by 2030, responding to pressure from the United States and domestic companies and environmentalists who criticized its previous goal of 26% as unambitious.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the new target, compared with 2013 emissions levels, hours before the start of a virtual summit on climate change called by U.S. President Joe Biden. Washington is seeking to restore its credibility on combating global warming after Biden's predecessor Donald Trump undermined an international consensus on reducing emissions.

Japan has been under pressure from the Biden administration to be more ambitious, according to sources familiar with discussions held when Suga visited Washington last weekend. Suga late last year set a goal for carbon neutrality by 2050, bringing Japan more into line with some other countries. An end to carbon and other emissions by 2050 is seen as the minimum needed to keep the global temperature rise as close to 1.5 degrees centigrade as possible.

The Japanese government is reviewing energy policy this year and has indicated it will aim for lower use of carbon-emitting fossil fuels in the electricity mix, but has so far kept up its support for coal due to the slow restart of reactors after the Fukushima nuclear disaster led to their shutdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Minimising carbon footprint should be central focus in urbanising India: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said minimising carbon footprint must be the central focus as the country urbanises.Speaking at the One World One Realty event, Puri, who oversees the housing portfolio, said the government has ...

British Airways-owner IAG to cut emissions with sustainable aviation fuel target

British Airways owner International Airlines Group committed to powering 10 of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, seeking to make progress towards its long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.The groups...

NATO says concerned by Russian actions in Czech spy dispute

NATO said on Thursday it was worried about Russian destabilizing actions abroad after the Czech Republic said two Russian spies accused of poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind a fatal explosion at a Czech ammunition depot four years ear...

Kremlin says Putin will reply to Ukraine's proposal to meet if he sees fit

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiys invitation to hold a meeting to ease bilateral tensions and that Putin would respond to it if he saw fit.Zelenskiy on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021