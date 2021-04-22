Left Menu

Indian Navy dispatches Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel to assist Indonesian Navy

On 21 April, an alert was received by the Indian Navy through International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO), regarding the missing Indonesian submarine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:14 IST
India is amongst the few countries in the world capable of undertaking the Search and Rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)

Indian Navy dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) on Thursday to assist TentaraNasional Indonesia-AngkatanLaut (TNI AL - Indonesian Navy) in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine KRINanggala which was reported missing on Wednesday 21 Apr 21.

Submarine rescue is required to be undertaken when a submarine is reported to be missing or sunk and specialised equipment is required for an underwater search to locate the disabled submarine and rescue the personnel who are trapped inside the submarine.

India is amongst the few countries in the world capable of undertaking the Search and Rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV. Indian Navy's DSRV system can locate a submarine upto 1000 m depth utilising its state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). After the submarine is successfully located, another submodule of DSRV- the Submarine Rescue Vehicle (SRV) - mates with the submarine to rescue the trapped personnel. The SRV can also be used to provide emergency supplies to the submarine.

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy share a strong partnership of operational cooperation. The two navies have been exercising regularly in the past and have developed synergy and interoperability which is considered important for the present mission.

(With Inputs from PIB)

