Left Menu

Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

PTI | Kopoma | Updated: 23-04-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 07:52 IST
Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting programme, trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the programme into Central America as a way to stem migration.

López Obrador pitched his “Planting Life” programme, which aims to plant 1 billion fruit and timber trees, to US President Joe Biden at Thursday's climate change summit.

López Obrador claims the programme can help prevent farmers from leaving their land and migrating to the United States, though he also proposed that the US grant six-month work visas, and eventually citizenship, to those who participate in the programme.

But environmentalists question whether planting big swaths of commercial species — sometimes on land that held native forests — is a good idea and opinions are mixed in Mexico on whether the programme is really working, or whether it can offset Mexico's other policy of encouraging the use of fossil fuels.

“You, President Biden, can finance the Planting Life program in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” López Obrador said during Thursday's videoconference session of the summit. “The proposal is that we extend this programme to southeastern Mexico and Central America, to plant 3 billion more tress and create 1.2 million jobs.” The program has already planted 700,000 trees in Mexico, where it pays 450,000 Mexican farmers a stipend of about USD 225 per month to tend the saplings.

That is popular among farmer in dry towns like Kopoma, in Yucatan state, where highly seasonal rainfall makes the tree programme a vital stopgap for farmers like Roberto Cocom Caamal, 72.

In the dry season, he and 69 communal farmers in Kopoma can tend the saplings they get from army-run nurseries on a 426-acre (172.5 hectare) plot they enrolled in the programme. During the rainy season, he and other Maya farmers can also plant traditional food crops.

It has “opened up new possibilities to survive,” Cocom Caamal said of the program, which currently has a budget of about USD 1.4 billion and operates in 20 of Mexico's 32 states.

It was unclear how serious López Obrador's visa proposal was, or his interest in the climate change summit: He didn't listen to most of the other 40 leaders who spoke at the summit, instead carrying on with his daily news conference.

But Diego Pérez Salicrup, a biologist and researcher at Mexico's National Autonomous University, expressed reservations about how the programme is really working — or whether it can be extended to the different farming, climate and environmental conditions in Central America.

“We are not trying to demonize it, but we also aren't saying that it has been a resounding success,” said Pérez Salicrup.

Some critics have suggested that farmers with marginal or unprofitable natural woodlands have simply cut them down in order to plant new trees and qualify for the monthly stipend under the reforestation programme.

Noemí Interián, a technician who works with the programme in Yucatan, thinks it is feasible to expand the tree-planting to Central America, but notes it would have to be adapted to the soil, climate and social conditions there.

So far, extensions of the programme have only been tried in El Salvador.

López Obrador says the carbon-capture from trees in the reforestation programme will make a major contribution to fighting climate change. But at the same time, López Obrador's administration has focused on building oil refineries, and burning more coal and fuel oil at power plants, while placing limits on private renewable and gas-fired electricity generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt's Kom Ombo solar plant signs US$ 114 million financing package

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentlink is external EBRD, the OPEC Fund for International Developmentlink is external the OPEC Fund, the African Development Bank AfDB, the Green Climate Fundlink is external GCF and Arab Ban...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

Asian shares rose on Friday after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains ...

Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has made a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting programme, trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the programme into Central America as a way to stem m...

Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance

Australias Minister for Trade has urged AstraZeneca to dispatch 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea amid concerns about the spread of the virus there, saying the EU had pledged no hindrance to the exports.We have very clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021