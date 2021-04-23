Left Menu

Virar fire incident is not 'national news', says Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district in which 13 patients loss their lives is 'not national news'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:29 IST
Virar fire incident is not 'national news', says Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district in which 13 patients loss their lives is 'not national news'. "In today's meeting with the PM, we will talk about Oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate quantity of vaccines for the State...also the Virar fire incident, it is not national news. State govt will provide financial assistance to those affected," Rajesh Tope said while talking to the media.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and the Mahanagar Palika will also provide Rs 5 lakhs," the minister said. Tope further said that there will a detailed investigation into the matter and the culprits will be punished.

"This incident is very unfortunate. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," Tope added. At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the fire incident at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for kin of the deceased in the incident.

"The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister tweeted. "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed. Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am. Other COVID patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident and also directed the administration to immediately inquire whether the fire safety measures at the hospital were adequate or not. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunisation and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PM's meet on COVID situation.

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PMs meet on COVID situation....

Australia's Perth city to enter three-day lockdown from midnight

Western Australias capital of Perth and the neighboring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the community for a number of days following hotel quaranti...

SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus, raps some senior lawyers for imputing motives to it

The Supreme Court Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus curiae for the suo motu case related to distribution of essential supplies and services, including oxygen and drugs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.A bench he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021