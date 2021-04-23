Jobs are make-or-break argument for Biden in climate plan

Left Menu

It also presents one of the largest job creation opportunities in history. The new urgency comes as scientists say that climate change caused by coal plants, car engines and other fossil fuel use is worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off catastrophic extremes of global warming.The event has featured the worlds major powers and major polluters pledging to cooperate on cutting petroleum and coal emissions that are rapidly warming the planet.

The White House is bringing out the billionaires, the CEOs and the union executives Friday to help sell President Joe Biden's climate-friendly transformation of the US economy at a virtual summit of world leaders.

The closing day of the two-day summit on climate change is to feature Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg, steelworker and electrical union leaders and executives for solar and other renewable energy. It's all in service of an argument US officials say will make or break Biden's climate agenda: Pouring trillions of dollars into clean-energy technology, research and infrastructure will jet-pack a competitive US economy into the future and create jobs, while saving the planet.

"Climate change is more than a threat," Biden declared on Thursday's opening day of his climate summit. "It also presents one of the largest job creation opportunities in history." The new urgency comes as scientists say that climate change caused by coal plants, car engines and other fossil fuel use is worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off catastrophic extremes of global warming.

The event has featured the world's major powers — and major polluters — pledging to cooperate on cutting petroleum and coal emissions that are rapidly warming the planet. But Republicans are sticking to the arguments that former President Donald Trump made in pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. They point to China as the world's worst climate polluter — the US is No. 2 — and say any transition to clean energy hurts American oil, natural gas and coal workers.

It means "putting good-paying American jobs into the shredder," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Thursday in a speech in which he dismissed the administration's plans as costly and ineffective. "This is quite the one-two punch," McConnell said. "Toothless requests of our foreign adversaries ... and maximum pain for American citizens." In an announcement timed to his summit, Biden pledged the US will cut fossil fuel emissions as much as 52 per cent by 2030.

Allies joined the US in announcing new moves to cut emissions, striving to build momentum going into November's UN climate summit in Glasgow, where governments will say how far each is willing to go to cut the amount of fossil fuel fumes it pumps out.

Japan announced its own new 46 per cent emissions reduction target, and South Korea said it would stop public financing of new coal-fired power plants, potentially an important step toward persuading China and other coal-reliant nations to curb the building and funding of new ones as well. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation would boost its fossil fuel pollution cuts from 30 per cent to at least 40 per cent.

Biden was scheduled to address the summit Friday at a session on the "economic opportunities of climate action." Leaders from Israel, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Nigeria, Spain and Vietnam also were scheduled to participate Friday, along with Biden's transportation, energy and commerce secretaries and others.

Travel precautions under the pandemic compelled the summit to play out on livestream, limiting opportunities for spontaneous interaction and negotiation. Its opening hours were sometimes marked by electronic echoes, random beeps and off-screen voices.

But the summit opening Thursday also marshaled an impressive display of the world's most powerful leaders speaking on the single topic of climate change. China's Xi Jinping spoke first among the other global figures. He made no reference to disputes over territorial claims, trade and other matters that had made it uncertain until Wednesday that he would even take part in the US summit.

