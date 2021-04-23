Left Menu

Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

The government is looking to attract $1 billion in annual investments in mining, a target industry sources say could be within reach. "Success is ultimately going to be measured by how many mines are going to be discovered and advanced to production," said Patrick Barnes, Head of Metals & Mining Consulting EMEARC at Wood Mackenzie, which advised Egypt's government on its mining law reforms.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:30 IST
Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypt's the Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources.

Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining history that gave rise to elaborate Pharaonic gold jewelry, Egypt has just one commercial gold mine in operation. Foreign investment in oil and gas has grown, but mining has languished. Now, the country is banking on high gold prices and amended mining laws that scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule, unpopular in the industry, to lure interest.

One year after launching its first bid round under the new rules, it has so far clinched five gold exploration contracts in first bidding round and kept the tendering system rolling as it tries to build momentum. The government is looking to attract $1 billion in annual investments in mining, a target industry sources say could be within reach.

"Success is ultimately going to be measured by how many mines are going to be discovered and advanced to production," said Patrick Barnes, Head of Metals & Mining Consulting EMEARC at Wood Mackenzie, which advised Egypt's government on its mining law reforms. "Early indicators show us that this bid round was much better than the ones held previously."

'HEALTHY MIX' In its initial tender, Egypt in November awarded 82 exploration blocks to what metals analysts say is a healthy mix of 11 companies, ranging from junior explorers to industry giants such as Barrick Gold.

The blocks on offer are in the Arabian-Nubian shield geological formation, which flanks the Red Sea and is believed to be one of the most mineral-rich areas in the world. Egypt's mining drive is still at an early stage.

UK-based Altus Strategies told Reuters it was looking to build up its technical team and conduct remote sensing and mapping operations on the 1,500 square kilometers of land it has been awarded before starting exploration. It expects to invest several million dollars in the short term but that could rise above $100-$200 million if an economic discovery is made.

A spokeswoman for Canada-based B2Gold, which also won concessions, said the company was looking forward to starting exploration soon "given the relative under-investment in modern exploration, and therefore untapped potential in the historically prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield". Mining firms welcomed the elimination of a requirement to form joint ventures with the Egyptian government, and the capping of state royalties at 20%.

However, the retention of a tendering process for exploration blocks limits the chances of any gold boom, said Sami El Raghy, Chairman of Australia-based Nordana Pty Ltd. "No other successful mining countries use this process. They all have clear transparent mining laws stipulating the qualification, obligations, and rights of investors. (They) work on the principle first come, first served," said El Raghy, who was also a founder of Egypt's first and only commercial gold mine, Sukari.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources declined to comment. GOLD PRICE

On average, a mining project goes from discovery to production in 10-15 years. While gold prices have eased after reaching a record in 2020, economists expect they will remain high by historical standards over coming years. "If you get to a point where several discoveries are made, Egypt could be one of the largest gold producers in Africa... It had top-tier potential," said Steven Poulton, CEO of Altus Strategies.

Environmental campaigners, however, say there is no justification for gold mining. It generates emissions, can add to water stress, and in contrast to copper and battery minerals is not in demand from technologies that can bring about a low carbon economy. The government has said it is open to other minerals, but gold is the focus for now.

"Gold is absolutely the best thing for them to start with because there's a known amount of it," said Wood Mackenzie's Barnes. "Egypt has immense potential for mining copper and gold and other commodities. The biggest concern in the industry is lack of supply for copper, places like Egypt which are considered underexplored and high potential are going to get a lot of attention if they can maintain investment conditions," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

International Oscar field highlights humanity's darker side

Dramatic portrayals of peoples cruelty toward others are a theme in this years best international feature film Oscar race, with stories of genocide, corruption and bullying among entries from five countries that include two first-time nomin...

Industry, green groups push Australia for action after it fails to adopt new emission targets

Industry and green groups in Australia called on Friday for the government to step up action to cut carbon emissions after it failed to match ambitious new targets pledged by the United States and others at U.S. President Joe Bidens climate...

Thailand says to add ICU beds after reporting record COVID-19 tally

Thailand needs to add more intensive care unit ICU beds at hospitals to tackle an influx of COVID-19 patients, an official said on Friday, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now.Base...

People dying due to lack of oxygen, why can’t TN govt take over Vedanta’s unit to produce it: SC

People are dying due to lack of oxygen, the Supreme Court said on Friday while questioning the Tamil Nadu government as to why it cannot take over Vedantas Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021