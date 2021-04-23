Left Menu

Railways ready to transport medical oxygen anywhere to save every life: Railway Board Chairman

In the light of shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to surging COVID-19 cases, Chairman and CEO Railway Board Suneet Sharma on Thursday said that the Indian Railways is ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) anywhere to save every life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:11 IST
Railways ready to transport medical oxygen anywhere to save every life: Railway Board Chairman
Chairman and CEO, Railway Board Suneet Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu In the light of shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to surging COVID-19 cases, Chairman and CEO Railway Board Suneet Sharma on Thursday said that the Indian Railways is ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) anywhere to save every life.

In an online media interaction, the CRB said the Indian Railways continues to serve the nation by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the well-being of all citizens. He informed that the first "Oxygen Express" with Liquid Medical Oxygen tankers is already departed from Visakhapatnam last night and going to Nasik via Nagpur.

The Oxygen Tankers are being transported through the Ro-Ro service of Indian Railways. Another 'Oxygen Express' train started its journey from Lucknow to Bokaro on April 22. This train is also coming back with Oxygen Tankers, he added.

The CRB also informed that further Oxygen Express Trains are being provided for Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The Railways has already received a request from these states and working on it, he said. However, the journey required recce of the entire route with a new size of special tankers loaded in. It is also noted that to facilitate the loading/unloading of tankers in/from flat wagons, a ramp is required. Also, due to restrictions of the height of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Over Head Equipment (OHE) at certain locations, the model of road tanker T 1618 with a height of 3320 mm was found feasible to be placed on flat wagons (DBKM) with the height of 1290 mm.

In addition, Green Corridor was created to non stop running of these freight trains. This is the top priority of Railway, the CRB said. On the issue of isolation coaches, which are prepared by Indian Railways, the Chairman, Railway Board said that 3,816 coaches are available for COVID-19 isolation.

On the basis of demand, 50 coaches with 800 beds stationed at Shakurbasti and 25 coaches with 400 beds stationed at Anand Vihar in Delhi. However, there are no patients there till now. Moreover, in Nandurbar of Maharashtra state, 21 coaches with 378 beds have been deployed and 32 patients are admitted in these coaches.

According to the data, 1,514 specials trains average per day being operated by the Indian Railways. In addition, 5,387 suburban services per day also being operated. 28 special trains are being operated as clones of highly patronised trains with high patronage. Moreover, 947 passenger services are being operated and overall 70 per cent train services have been restored. But, at the same time, more than 93,000 Railway staff members across the country are suffering from COVID-19 and many have lost their lives.

But, despite this, during this tough time, the Indian Railways is running and doing things non-stop for the last 13 months with the motto of 'The Nation Come First and We Shall Win.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

Another hospital, another fire; 14 die in Virar ICU blaze

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.While 13 were charred to death in the ICU, one patient died while being taken ...

Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 759.5...

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around 2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021