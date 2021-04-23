Saudi ban on Lebanese farm produce a 'great loss', says Lebanese minister

Lebanon's caretaker agriculture minister said on Friday that Saudi Arabia's ban on his country's fruit and vegetable exports was a "great loss" as the trade was worth $24 million a year.

"The issue is very serious especially if it negatively affects the rest of the Gulf states that could take similar or stringent measures," Abbas Mortada told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)