India's processed food products exports grow 26.51 pc during April-February FY 20-21

Notwithstanding challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's export of processed food products has witnessed a growth of 26.51 per cent in the rupee term during April-February (2020-21), compared to the same period during the previous year (2019-20), the Government of India informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:18 IST
Notwithstanding challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's export of processed food products has witnessed a growth of 26.51 per cent in the rupee term during April-February (2020-21), compared to the same period during the previous year (2019-20), the Government of India informed on Friday. The total value of export of processed products was Rs 43,798 crores during April-February 2021 as per the quick estimates, according to a government's release.

The Centre said that major processed food products exported from India include pulses, processed vegetables, processed fruits and juices, groundnuts, guar gum, cereals preparations, milled products, alcoholic beverages, and oil meals. The value-added products such as processed vegetables, alcoholic beverages, and milled products have witnessed a robust growth of more than 40 per cent in April-Feb (2020-21) compared to the same period in the previous fiscal (2019-20).

The export of miscellaneous processed items including Indian snacks, sauces, starch products, vegetable flours, malt products etc and pulses grew by 36 per cent and 33 per cent respectively in the first 11 months of the current financial year (2020-21). Considerable export growth was achieved for the cereals-based products (18 per cent), processed fruits and juices (12 per cent) and Groundnut (7 per cent). The export of oil meals rose by 96 per cent in the current fiscal (April-Feb).

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted trade around the world, the overall growth of 26.51 per cent achieved in the export of processed food products of APEDA scheduled products due to concerted efforts and initiatives taken to facilitate export from India. According to Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, this trend of increasing exports of processed food products is likely to continue in the next financial year (2021-22).

An increase in demand for Pulses, Processed fruits and vegetables, Milled products, cereals preparations and other processed items is seen especially from Middle East, Far East, the USA and UK markets. For boosting agricultural and processed food products exports, APEDA initiated series of measures including virtual buyer-seller meet, product promotion meeting, webinars, creation of products specific export promotion forums, ensuring market access through organizing exports promotion activities, MOUs with key stakeholders, extending financial assistance for exports promotion and promotion of GI products. (ANI)

