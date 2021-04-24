61-year-old COVID-19 patient dies by suicide in Bengaluru
A 61-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly died by suicide here at Vijaaynagar Hospital on Friday night.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:13 IST
A 61-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly died by suicide here at Vijaaynagar Hospital on Friday night.
The police said that the patient hanged himself from a ceiling fan at the hospital and the body of the deceased will be shifted to Victoria hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
