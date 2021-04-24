61-year-old COVID-19 patient dies by suicide in Bengaluru

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly died by suicide here at Vijaaynagar Hospital on Friday night.

The police said that the patient hanged himself from a ceiling fan at the hospital and the body of the deceased will be shifted to Victoria hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: COVID-19: Bengaluru Archdiocese suspends public religious services till April 20

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)