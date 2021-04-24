Left Menu

U'khand Chamoli Burst: NDRF, SDRF, BRO teams deployed

Teams from the Chamoli district administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Border Roads Organisation have been deployed to Sumana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where a glacier burst on Friday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:39 IST
U'khand Chamoli Burst: NDRF, SDRF, BRO teams deployed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Teams from the Chamoli district administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Border Roads Organisation have been deployed to Sumana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where a glacier burst on Friday. District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said that many roads leading to the site have been blocked due to the avalanche, and attempts were being made to reach Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China where the incident took place.

The disaster took place around 1600 hours on April 23, 2021, when an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on Sumna - Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand. This is on Joshimath - Malari- Girthidobla - Sumna- Rimkhim axis. A BRO detachment and two labor camps were there nearby for road construction work along this axis. An Army camp is located 3 km from Sumna (approximately 1 km short of BRO Sumna detachment).

The area has been experienced heavy rains and snow for the last five days. The Indian Army informed on Saturday that 291 persons have been rescued so far, adding that rescue operations are still in progress.

In a tweet, it said, "A BRO Camp came under an avalanche in the afternoon of 23 Apr during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BRO persons could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept rescue operations at bay till late evening." Another 150 General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel trapped in the BRO Camp have been rescued and brought to safety during the operation that was undertaken by the Army at night.

Rescue operations are still in progress to search for the persons still trapped under snow or stranded at worksites since late evening. Two bodies have been recovered so far. Mountaineering rescue teams and air efforts are at stand by for further rescue operations, said the Indian Army.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that he has been in constant touch with the district administration after the glacier burst incident in Chamoli district. Rawat further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate notice of the information of the glacier burst and has assured full help to the state government, besides instructing the ITBP to be vigilant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate slides to 1.14 per cent

The national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra...

Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a COVID-19 war room in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff sufferi...

Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: HC

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would hang that person.The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sang...

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights from India amid COVID-19 surge

Kuwait on Saturday suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.The move came after instructions from health authorities.Kuwaits directorate general of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021