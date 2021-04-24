Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria dies during COVID treatment
Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, passed away at a private hospital on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:36 IST
Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, passed away at a private hospital on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. She was admitted to the hospital on April 11 in Indore where she breathed her last at the age of 49.
Kalawati became a Member of the Legislative Assembly after winning the Jobat seat in 2018. "Kalawati Bhuria was admitted to the hospital on April 11, her Oxygen level was 82 per cent at the time of admission. She was kept on a ventilator but last night due to a cardiac arrest around 2.30 am and she has died around 3.20 am this morning," Vivek Joshi, a doctor in Shalby Hospital Indore told ANI.
Party president Kamal Nath condoled the demise of the MLA. Offering condolences to her family, state Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted: "I am saddened to hear of the demise of our Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuriya. She was a committed, active, hardworking MLA who was extremely attached to the people of her constituency and always fought for their rights." (ANI)
