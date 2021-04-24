Left Menu

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

State news agency (SANA), which cited the oil ministry, gave no further details about what it said was a suspected drone attack. The sanctions-hit, war-torn country has over the past year faced gasoline and fuel shortages, rationing supplies in government-held areas and hiking prices.

The coastal town of Baniyas houses a refinery, which along with another in Homs, covers a significant part of Syrian demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other petroleum products, according to industry experts. Image Credit: ANI

Syria's oil ministry said on Saturday that firefighting teams extinguished a fire on an oil tanker off the oil terminal of Baniyas after a suspected drone attack from the direction of Lebanese territorial waters, state media reported.

The coastal town of Baniyas houses a refinery, which along with another in Homs, covers a significant part of Syrian demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other petroleum products, according to industry experts. State news agency (SANA), which cited the oil ministry, gave no further details about what it said was a suspected drone attack.

The sanctions-hit, war-torn country has over the past year faced gasoline and fuel shortages, rationing supplies in government-held areas and hiking prices. Syria has in recent years grown more dependent on Iranian oil shipments but tightening Western sanctions on Iran, Syria and their allies, as well as a foreign currency crunch, have made it more difficult to get enough supplies.

