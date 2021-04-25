COVID-19: PM Modi urges citizens to get vaccinated, seek reliable information

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the devastating second COVID-19 in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about vaccination and urged every person to get inoculated. During the 76th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi urged people to seek information only through reliable sources regarding the prevailing situation.

"I urge people to not fall prey to any rumours about vaccination. You all must be aware that the Government of India has sent free vaccines to all State Governments. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," the Prime Minister said. He added that now, even corporate sectors can participate in the vaccination drive by getting their employees vaccinated.

PM Modi also lauded efforts by doctors and other healthcare workers to share reliable information on social media. "I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only. Take advice from doctors on the phone. I am seeing many doctors have taken up responsibility on social media to share information on COVID-19 and are also offering consultations. This is highly commendable," he said.

"The Centre's free vaccination prog of GoI is currently underway and will continue in the future. I urge state governments to also allow this benefit to reach as many people as possible," he added. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It is broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

