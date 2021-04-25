Left Menu

NHRC directs Odisha CS to ensure probe, monitoring of trafficking, sexual abuse of children

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure that all such cases involving trafficking of children are monitored and investigated at an appropriate level and the victims are properly rehabilitated, while hearing a case of Poor Children being trafficked, exploited sexually, physically and mentally by women and a former Model in Bhubaneswar and other parts of Odisha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:56 IST
NHRC directs Odisha CS to ensure probe, monitoring of trafficking, sexual abuse of children
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty NHRC directs Odisha CS to ensure probe, monitoring of trafficking, sexual abuse of children

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure that all such cases involving trafficking of children are monitored and investigated at an appropriate level and the victims are properly rehabilitated, while hearing a case of Poor Children being trafficked, exploited sexually, physically and mentally by women and a former Model in Bhubaneswar and other parts of Odisha. Acting on a petition and subsequent submissions filed by Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the Apex human rights panel passed the order.

In the plea, Tripathy said that one Narayan Dash, Bariguda, Ganjam had allegedly kidnapped a eight-year-old girl from her village while she was witnessing a festival on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. Narayan took the girl to Burupada and sexually exploited her. Next day, he engaged her for begging at different places after selling her earring for two thousand rupees to buy a mobile phone. Tripathy also submitted that a former model has been spotted for engaging minors from a Bhubaneswar based slum in a begging racket and extorting money from them.

"It is a failure of the Odisha government in dealing with children being used for begging, sexual abuse and drugs trade," the plea of Tripathy, added. Pursuant to the earlier directions of the NHRC, the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, CID, Cuttack, Odisha, has informed that a compensation of Rs 1,50,000 has already been paid to the victim.

Enquiry report from DCP, Bhubaneswar revealed that during investigation, two minor boys namely 12-year old, Sana (Mithun Majhi), and Chingudu Gadanayak (10), were rescued and handed over to their parents. The accused Jitendra Kumar Pattanaik, who was a model, involved in such illegal activities was also arrested and forwarded to judicial custody. Another accused Narayan (Sankar Dash) has been also convicted and sentenced to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine.

It has also been further submitted that the state government has taken number of effective steps to deal with such type of issues and a comprehensive study on the child trafficking in Odisha has also been got conducted by the government. Necessary instructions have also been given to the concerned authorities including Odisha Police and comprehensive steps are being taken to deal with the issue of trafficking of children in the State.

Earlier, hearing the complaints of Tripathy, the NHRC observed that the problem of trafficking of children for various illegal purposes is endemic in Odisha which needs strict and immediate government interventions.The State authorities informed the NHRC that, the scheme of "The Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017' has been notified and Anti human trafficking units has been constituted, police officer designated as Child Welfare Officer in each Police Station and Juvenile Police Unit in each district of the state has been constituted. Earlier the NHRC in its order stated that "In case, the report is not received in the Commission on or before March 10, 2021, their personal appearances shall stand dispensed with." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...

Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count

As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the citys crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.Data from...

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gagan...

Gal Gadot reveals she chopped her fingertip amid boozy drinking session

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, recently during a talk show revealed that she permanently lost a piece of her finger during a drinking session, and its her husband who is at fault. According to Page Six, the Wonder Woman star told Jimmy Kimmel du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021