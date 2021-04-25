3 held in Delhi for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose
Three people in the Kotwali area of the national capital were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:15 IST
Three people in the Kotwali area of the national capital were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash. As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
