Left Menu

Rs 8,180 cr payment for wheat transferred directly into Punjab farmers' accounts: Consumer Affairs Ministry

For the first time, farmers of Punjab have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against sale of their wheat crop to the Government of India. About Rs 8,180 crore has already been transferred directly into Punjab farmers' account, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:00 IST
Rs 8,180 cr payment for wheat transferred directly into Punjab farmers' accounts: Consumer Affairs Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, farmers of Punjab have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against sale of their wheat crop to the Government of India. About Rs 8,180 crore has already been transferred directly into Punjab farmers' account, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said. As per the ministry, in the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, the Government of India continues to procure Rabi crops at MSP from farmers as per existing Price Support Scheme.

Wheat procurement is going on at a brisk pace in the procuring States and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States with the purchase of over 222.33 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) up to April 25, 2021 against 77.57 LMT during the corresponding period of last year, it said. The ministry further informed that out of the total purchase of 222.33 LMT, a major contribution has been made by Punjab- 84.15 LMT (37.8 per cent), Haryana- 71.76 LMT (32.27 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh -51.57 LMT (23.2 per cent) of total procurement up to April 25, 2021.

About 21.17 Lakh Wheat farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement Operations with an MSP value of about Rs. 43,912 Crore, it said. The ministry stated that up to April 25, 2021, about Rs 8,180 crore in Punjab and about Rs 4,668 crore in Haryana has been transferred directly into farmers' account.

This year, a new chapter has been added in the history of public procurement when Haryana and Punjab also switched from indirect payment of MSP to direct online transfer of benefits to farmers' bank account by all the procuring agencies as per direction of GOI, which is being rejoiced by the farmers of Punjab/Haryana as for the first time they are receiving direct benefits against the sale of their hard toiled crops without any delay and cuts under "One Nation, One MSP, One DBT", said the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumu...

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...

Soren asks Gujarat CM to take cognisance of delays in delivery of medical oxygen

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing ...

Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

Thailands government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021