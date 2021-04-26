Left Menu

Maharashtra: Naxals set 4 tractors, 2 tankers on fire in Gadchiroli

Naxals set four tractors and two tankers on fire in Permili area of Gadchiroli district on Monday.

ANI | Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:38 IST
Visual of the attack in Gadchiroli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Further details are awaited.

In another similar incident on March 29, five Naxals were killed in an encounter with Maharashtra police in Kurkheda's Khobramendha forest area in Gadchiroli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

