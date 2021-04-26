Maharashtra: Naxals set 4 tractors, 2 tankers on fire in Gadchiroli

Naxals set four tractors and two tankers on fire in Permili area of Gadchiroli district on Monday.

Further details are awaited.

In another similar incident on March 29, five Naxals were killed in an encounter with Maharashtra police in Kurkheda's Khobramendha forest area in Gadchiroli. (ANI)

