Oxygen plants to be set up at hospitals in Dakshina Kannada dist

New oxygen plants will be set up at hospitals in the city and other centres in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Monday.

He was speaking at a meeting of officials, IMA representatives and oxygen suppliers at the deputy commissioners office to discuss thetimely supply of oxygen in hospitals.

Kamath said an oxygen plant with large-scale storage capacity will come up at the government Wenlock hospital here within 45-50 days.

This is in addition to the existing 6 KL liquid oxygen plant at the hospital.

Besides this, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers (MCF) has decided to construct oxygen plants at the ESI hospital here and the Bantwal taluk hospital using their CSR funds, the MLA said.

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has also prepared a blueprint for constructing an oxygen plant at another taluk hospital in the district with their CSR funds, Kamath added.PTI MVG BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)