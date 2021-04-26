Left Menu

Minister says no shortage of oxygen in Assam, orders stopping of supply to industries

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:54 IST
Minister says no shortage of oxygen in Assam, orders stopping of supply to industries

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said that there is no shortage of oxygen in Assam, but still the state government has decided to stop supply of the life-saving gas to industries.

After interacting with representatives of oxygen plants of the state, Patowary also asked them to ramp up production and enhance the capacity to be future-ready for any emergency situation.

Several states of the country are facing a shortage of oxygen when COVID-19 cases are surging.

''There is no shortage of oxygen and the Assam Government as on today is in a comfortable position with the current daily requirement of oxygen,'' he said in a statement.

Patowary stated that the entire oxygen production will go only to medical college hospitals and other medical establishments with the supply of the gas being discontinued to industries.

The minister directed the authorities of District Industries and Commerce Centres to coordinate with the manufacturers and to promptly address the issues that may arise.

He also directed the industry department to prepare a roadmap in collaboration with the oxygen manufacturers to manage any crisis situation.

The minister said that profit should not be the motive for oxygen manufacturers and asked them to render service to people.

He assured them full government support and the manufacturers agreed to extend all cooperation, the statement said.

At present there are six oxygen manufacturing units in Assam with an installed capacity of 61 MT daily along with ample storage capacity, it said.

In addition, the Assam Government has installed 10 oxygen separators in medical colleges and hospitals across the state and 10 more will start functioning within a month.

Following this, Assam will be self-sufficient in case of oxygen requirement in the health sector as per todays scenario, the statement added.

Patowary also asked the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited to ensure smooth power supply to oxygen manufacturing units for continuous production of the gas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today tweeted: ''Held a meeting regarding the #COVID19 situation with officials of Transport & Industries Dept along with Min Shri @cmpatowary. I have asked officials to ensure smooth transport of essential items, adherence to COVID guidelines and to conduct screening at state borders.'' PTI ESB NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...

Mother, daughter locked up inside store in Rajasthan; shopkeeper pleads innocence

A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, ...

Punjab Council of Ministers decides to form new SIT to probe Kotkapura firing incident

The Punjab Council of Ministers on Monday decided to set up a new Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of religious scriptures in Kotkapura in 2015.It has been decided...

U.S. to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021