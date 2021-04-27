Left Menu

Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens' Delhi to be used as COVID health facility for HC judges, judicial staff

The authorities have directed for converting 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens Delhi into a COVID health facility for high court judges, judicial staff and their families.In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on Sunday, it was stated that the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital.The hospital will run the facility at Ashoka Hotel and also handle the biomedical waste disposal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:46 IST
Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens' Delhi to be used as COVID health facility for HC judges, judicial staff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The authorities have directed for converting 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in Lutyens' Delhi into a COVID health facility for high court judges, judicial staff and their families.

In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on Sunday, it was stated that the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital.

The hospital will run the facility at Ashoka Hotel and also handle the biomedical waste disposal. The staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training, stated the order. It will also provide ambulance for transfer of patients, while the hotel will provide services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food, for the patients, it said.

The charges for the use of the facility will be collected by the hospital and payment will be made by it to the hotel, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Egypts drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to Chinas Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing t...

U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low

U.S. television ratings for Sundays reinvented Oscars ceremony plummeted to a new low, according to preliminary Nielsen data for a show that USA Today called a train wreck and the New York Times described as a dead room. The audience on Wal...

Texas, Florida among states to gain U.S. House seats in latest census

Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will add congressional seats next year, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Monday, as it released population data that reapportions U.S. House of Representatives members and Electoral ...

India to receive first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 -Interfax

India will receive a first batch of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax new agency reported on Monday.Russian pharmace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021