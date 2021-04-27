Left Menu

Demand grows for air ambulance to smaller cities amid pressure on COVID-related facilities in bigger cities

The surge in COVID-19 cases has led to some change in the manner in which air ambulances are being hired and there is demand now to go to smaller cities from bigger cities from relatives of patients. Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen and struggle of beds in bigger cities, people are preferring to take their patients to smaller cities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:36 IST
Demand grows for air ambulance to smaller cities amid pressure on COVID-related facilities in bigger cities
Proprieter of India Air Ambulance, Vinayak Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav The surge in COVID-19 cases has led to some change in the manner in which air ambulances are being hired and there is demand now to go to smaller cities from bigger cities from relatives of patients. Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen and struggle of beds in bigger cities, people are preferring to take their patients to smaller cities.

"People are seeking air ambulances to cut down on time. The demand of air ambulances has been increased manifold", said Vinayak Sinha, owner of India Air Ambulance. He said people are taking air ambulance services to cities like Nasik, Kolhapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi, Mangalore from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata,

Sinha said people are moving from larger bigger cities to smaller cities as well, because they're finding it more convenient to get hospital admissions, oxygen, ventilator and services required for a COVID patient. "People are moving from Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Durgapur. If I talk about Mumbai, people are moving to Kolhapur Nagpur, Nasik, even to Satara. These places have lesser medical infrastructure but they still they're able to find a bed, oxygen and all other support which is required for a COVID patient. In case of Bangaluru, people moving to Bellary, Mangalore and other smaller places. From Chennai, they are going to cities like Coimbatore, Trichy," Sinha said

He said they are getting calls from smaller cities too and sometimes it is difficult to land air ambulance. "We got a call from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. We cannot operate because a jet cannot land in a smaller runway. We are doing our best whatever solutions are possible. We are taking care of the patients," he said.

Sinha said the charge is around Rs 4.5 lakh for smaller aircraft and Rs 8.5 to 9.5 lakh for a bigger aircraft. He said there were delays sometimes as air ambulance needs permission of district magistrate and there was need to make the process faster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today, he said in a brief post on social media.The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close cont...

Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot.The Centner Academy in Miami sent a noti...

Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazils criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazils health regulator Anvisa voted ...

CDC does not see link between heart inflammation and COVID shots

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not seen a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intentionally for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021