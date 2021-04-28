Left Menu

Saudi crown prince says he will further centralise policy-making

"Policies today are being translated by committees but in the future (this) dedicated office...will issue orders to ministries to implement the prepared strategy with clear roles and objectives," he said. The moves continue a shift of policy decisions away from traditional bodies such as the finance ministry and central bank, starting with the formation of a Council of Economic and Development Affairs, headed by the prince after his father King Salman took the throne in 2015.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:22 IST
Saudi crown prince says he will further centralise policy-making
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said he will further centralize policymaking to ensure the success of his drive to diversify the economy.

In an interview aired on Saudi state TV late on Tuesday, he said the kingdom had set up a Budget Bureau to take over setting the state budget from the finance ministry, and would by the end of this year launch a new Policies Office. "Policies today are being translated by committees but in the future (this) dedicated office...will issue orders to ministries to implement the prepared strategy with clear roles and objectives," he said.

The moves continue a shift of policy decisions away from traditional bodies such as the finance ministry and central bank, starting with the formation of a Council of Economic and Development Affairs, headed by the prince after his father King Salman took the throne in 2015. Prince Mohammed, who became crown prince in 2017 in a palace coup that ousted his predecessor, has consolidated his hold over the main levers of power in the world's largest oil-exporting country.

He also serves as minister of defense, head of the supreme council for state-run oil company Saudi Aramco, and chairman of sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, the main engine tasked with delivering on his diversification agenda. "The role of the state is expanding as part of diversification goals, which is a little contradictory but also a sign of government accountability and service delivery," said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

"As for the finance ministry, this does seem to take some policy input away, especially in also shutting down the discussion of further tax implementation," she said. In the interview, the crown prince said the kingdom had no plans to introduce income tax and that a decision last July to triple value-added tax to 15% was temporary.

Prince Mohammed's remarks marked the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030, his program intended to wean the economy off oil revenues and lure foreign investment to establish new sectors and spur job creation. The crown prince said that before King Salman assumed power the "situation of the state was weak", with ministries lacking strategy and no public policy.

"Nothing will be achieved without a strong state position that draws policies and sets strategies and aligns them with the different entities," he said in the TV interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 2+2 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministers:PM after speaking to Prez Putin.

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 22 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministersPM after speaking to Prez Putin....

Patna civic body providing free cremation to coronavirus

The Patna Municipal Corporation PMC, which is providing cremation of COVID-19 victims for free, has fixed rates for the last rites of those who did not die of the contagion at three crematoriums here, under its jurisdiction, to help their f...

UK PM appoints queen's ex-private secretary to oversee ministerial code

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britains independent adviser on ministers interests on Wednesday, overseeing the governments ministerial code of conduct.Geidts first job will be to look into t...

Zimbabwe court quashes criminal charges against journalist

Zimbabwes High Court on Wednesday quashed charges of communicating false information levelled against journalist and government critic Hopewell Chinono, saying the law used by police to arrest him in January no longer existed. Chinono, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021