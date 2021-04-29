Government: China cleaning up oil after tanker collision
A dozen vessels on Thursday are at work cleaning up about 400 tons of oil that spilled into the sea from a tanker following a collision off one of Chinas busiest ports, the maritime safety agency said.The tanker A Symphony was struck Tuesday by a cargo ship, the Sea Justice, in the Yellow Sea outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:02 IST
A dozen vessels on Thursday are at work cleaning up about 400 tons of oil that spilled into the sea from a tanker following a collision off one of China's busiest ports, the maritime safety agency said.
The tanker A Symphony was struck Tuesday by a cargo ship, the Sea Justice, in the Yellow Sea outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing. The tanker's manager said some cargo and ballast tanks were ruptured. No injuries were reported.
The Maritime Safety Administration's one-sentence announcement gave no other details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new US rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities
China says its Taiwan Strait military drills necessary to address security situation
UPDATE 1-Ahead of U.S. visit, China terms Taiwan exercises 'combat drills'
Ahead of U.S. visit, China terms Taiwan exercises 'combat drills'