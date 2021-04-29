Polling concludes peacefully in 11,860  Polling Stations in WB elections

Polling concluded peacefully today across 11,860 Polling Stations spread over 35 Assembly Constituencies, in the last phase of elections in the State of West Bengal. Voters enthusiastically participated, following Covid appropriate behaviour as per laid down protocols of sanitization and social distancing. Voter Turnout of 76.07 % was reported by 5 PM for the last Phase of elections today.

The Commission laid out elaborate security plans to ensure the violence-free and safe conduct of elections. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) along with the local police force were deployed to ensure a peaceful, intimidation free and conducive atmosphere for the smooth conduct of elections in a free, fair, inclusive and accessible manner.

The Commission has also been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies. During the ongoing elections till this phase in West Bengal, a record seizure of Rs. 339.45 Crores has been reported to date.

In Phase VIII of West Bengal Assembly Elections, the total number of PwD electors and 80+ electors are 72,094 and 1,12,440 respectively. A total of 11,860 Ballot Units (BUs), 11,860 Control Units(CUs) and 11,860 VVPATs were used in West Bengal during this phase. 6,074 (51.21%) out of 11,860 polling stations were monitored live through webcasting.

(With Inputs from PIB)