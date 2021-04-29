Left Menu

Polling concludes peacefully in 11,860  Polling Stations in WB elections

The Commission laid out elaborate security plans to ensure the violence-free and safe conduct of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:24 IST
Polling concludes peacefully in 11,860  Polling Stations in WB elections
The Commission has also been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies. Image Credit: ANI

Polling concluded peacefully today across 11,860 Polling Stations spread over 35 Assembly Constituencies, in the last phase of elections in the State of West Bengal. Voters enthusiastically participated, following Covid appropriate behaviour as per laid down protocols of sanitization and social distancing. Voter Turnout of 76.07 % was reported by 5 PM for the last Phase of elections today.

The Commission laid out elaborate security plans to ensure the violence-free and safe conduct of elections. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) along with the local police force were deployed to ensure a peaceful, intimidation free and conducive atmosphere for the smooth conduct of elections in a free, fair, inclusive and accessible manner.

The Commission has also been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies. During the ongoing elections till this phase in West Bengal, a record seizure of Rs. 339.45 Crores has been reported to date.

In Phase VIII of West Bengal Assembly Elections, the total number of PwD electors and 80+ electors are 72,094 and 1,12,440 respectively. A total of 11,860 Ballot Units (BUs), 11,860 Control Units(CUs) and 11,860 VVPATs were used in West Bengal during this phase. 6,074 (51.21%) out of 11,860 polling stations were monitored live through webcasting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...

'Light at end of the tunnel': New York mayor envisions full reopening by July 1

New York City aims to fully reopen on July 1 after more than a year of closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing satisfactory progress in vaccinating its more than 8 million residents. We are ready to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021