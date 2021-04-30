Left Menu

Delhi customs facilitates smooth clearance of COVID-19 materials received from US: CBIC

Delhi Customs facilitated a smooth clearance of COVID-19 materials received from the United States, informed Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:07 IST
Delhi customs facilitates smooth clearance of COVID-19 materials received from US: CBIC
The COVID-19 materials received from the United States. (Image courtesy: @cbic_india). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Customs facilitated a smooth clearance of COVID-19 materials received from the United States, informed Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Friday. "Delhi customs facilitated swift clearance of COVID material received from USA covering 200 Size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 Size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits & 84,000 N-95 face masks," the CBIC tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced that the United States will be delivering medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million in the coming days to India to provide urgent relief as the country battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases. According to official data, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976.

The country also recorded as many as 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,08,330. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba freezes executive pay rise amid China's big tech crackdown -sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay raises for senior executives in 2021, and is instead giving junior staff bigger pay rises, sources said, in an effort to retain its main workforce amid a regulatory clampdown.Tal...

EU ready to help restore democracy to Myanmar - high representative

The European Union is ready to offer its support to all parties to help restore democracy in Myanmar, the blocs high representative told ASEAN states on Friday. Southeast Asian leaders said after an emergency ASEAN summit last week that the...

Singapore's hot housing market faces risk of cooling curbs

Ishwinder Kaur and her husband spent more than two years looking to buy their first home in Singapore, hoping property prices would dip during the hunt. The couple finally bought their apartment in December after prices rose in all but one-...

Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a spa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021