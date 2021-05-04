Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Management Board issues new guidelines for entering pilgrimage sites

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's Char Dham Management Board on Tuesday laid out a standard operating procedure (SOP) days after Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat suspended the yatra for devotees.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:18 IST
Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Management Board issues new guidelines for entering pilgrimage sites
Visual from Badrinath Temple (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's Char Dham Management Board on Tuesday laid out a standard operating procedure (SOP) days after Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat suspended the yatra for devotees. According to the new guideline officially issued by the board states that only priests, locals rightfully related to the temples, employees, and officers will be permitted entry at the four pilgrimage sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

However, it is mandatory to carry negative COVID reports from heading to any of these temples. The Char Dham Yatra was scheduled for May 14 this year.

Speaking to the media, Uttarakhand CM on April 29 said, "Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of COVID-19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja." Uttarakhand has been recording a rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry, the state has 55,436 active COVID cases. Uttarakhand has registered 1,824 new cases and 128 related death over the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's why iPhone/iPad users need to immediately update to iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1

Last week, Apple released the iOS iPadOS 14.5 update with lots of new features and bug fixes. Now the iPhone maker has released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 for all supported models. These include iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro all models, ...

Russia reports 7,770 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths

Russia reported 7,770 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, including 2,050 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,839,514.The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 337 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been...

First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza

Hoofs pounded the ground and kicked up dust clouds as one by one a small group of young mounted archers pulled back their bows and let their arrows fly at a passing target. Most of them missed.They will get better, said Mohammad Abu Musaed,...

Hong Kong pauses plan to force COVID-19 vaccines on migrant maids

Hong Kong authorities have rowed back on plans to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for foreign domestic workers after human rights groups slammed the policy as being discriminatory.After a domestic worker from the Philippines was found to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021