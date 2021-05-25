5 Additional judges appointed at Kerala High Court by President

The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed S/Shri Justices Conrad Stansilaus Dias, Pulleri Vadhyarillath Kunhikrishnan, Thirumuppath Raghavan Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath Puzhankara, Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court, to be Judges of the Kerala High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Shri Justice Conrad Stansilaus Dias, B.A.L, LL.B., was enrolled as an Advocate on 14.02.1993. He practised before the Kerala High Court and Subordinate Courts in Civil, Constitutional, Service, Family and Arbitration law. His specialization was in Family and Arbitration law. He served as Central Government Counsel for the Ministry of Railway, Central Government Notary Public and Standing Counsel for Indian Oil Corporation. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Kerala High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 18.11.2019. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 17.11.2021.

Advertisement

Shri Justice PulleriVadhyarillathKunhikrishnan, LL.B., was enrolled as an Advocate on 17.12.1989. He practised before the Kerala High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service, and Family matters. His specialization was in the Criminal field. He served as Standing Counsel for Kerala State Electricity Board, State Cashew Development Corporation, Kozhikode Corporation, District Co-operative Bank, Kozhikode. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Kerala High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 13.02.2020. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 12.02,2022.

Shri Justice ThirumuppathRaghavan Ravi, B.Com, LL.B., D.B.M., was enrolled as an Advocate on 08.01.1989. He practised before the Kerala High Court, Debt Recovery Tribunal, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and State Administrative Tribunal in Constitutional, Administrative, Taxation, Civil, Personal, Service, Intellectual Property, Forest laws, etc. His specialization was in Administrative Law, Constitutional Law, Civil Laws, Service and Personal Laws. He served as Standing Counsel in the High Court of Kerala for State Government and various other organisations. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Kerala High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 06.03.2020. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 05.03.2022.

Shri Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, B.A.L., LL.B., was enrolled as an Advocate on 29.03.1992. He practised before the Kerala High Court in Constitutional, Taxation, Company, Civil, Criminal, Labour laws, etc. His specialization was in Constitutional Law, Company Law, and Criminal Law. He was Standing Counsel for Kerala University from 1-7-2014 to 7-9-2015. He was appointed as Additional Judge, Kerala High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 06.03.2020. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 05.03.2022.

Shri Justice Gopinath Puzhankara, LL.B., LL.M., was enrolled as an Advocate on 07.01.1996. He practised before the Kerala High Court in Constitutional, Taxation, Company laws and Service Laws. His specialization was in Constitutional, Taxation Law and Company Law. He was designated as Senior Advocate by the High Court of Kerala on 18.12.2018. He served as Central Government Standing Counsel in the High Court of Kerala from January 2005 to September 2008 and as Senior Standing Counsel from the Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC). He was appointed as Additional Judge, Kerala High Court for a period of 2 years with effect from 06.03.2020. His term as an Additional Judge will expire on 05.03.2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)