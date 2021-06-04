Nord Stream 2 to be completed as United States wants good ties with EU, Putin says

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany should be completed as new U.S. administration wants good relations with Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum.

Putin, who said earlier on Friday that the first line was just finished, added that the second line was expected to be completed within the next two months and Gazprom might start gas deliveries as soon as Germany granted approval.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)