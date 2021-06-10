Left Menu

Jharkhand cancels Class X, XII state board exams

The Jharkhand government on Thursday cancelled state board exams for classes X and XII, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-06-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Thursday cancelled state board exams for classes X and XII, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. As per the official notification by the state board on Hindi, "Jharkhand Academic Council cancelled 10th and 12th exams that were to be held in this academic session. In view of the circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to cancel the 10th and 12th examinations to be conducted in this session by the Jharkhand Academic Council."

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended COVID-related curbs till June 16 with some relaxations, including the opening of shops across the state by two hours till 4 pm, as per official notification. Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry today, Jharkhand logged 316 fresh COVID-19 cases, 615 recoveries and 3 deaths today.

On June 1, the government of India decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

