Left Menu

Woman killed in crocodile attack near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:17 IST
Woman killed in crocodile attack near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old fisherwoman has died following an attack by a crocodile in close vicinity of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district.

An estuarine crocodile pounced on the woman while she was fishing in a creek at Vekta village under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station on Saturday.

The half-eaten body of the woman was retrieved from Patasala river on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred outside the limits of the national park.

The deceased woman's family will be given Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia under the compensation payment scheme, the Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bikash Chandra Dash, said.

According to this year's reptile census, the Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining Mahanadi deltaic region are home to 1,768 saltwater crocodiles.

Lethal assault by the reptiles and consequent retaliatory attack by people have become a regular feature in this part of the state, forest officials said.

The conflict and consequent loss of human lives are most frequently recorded during the monsoon and winter months, the nesting season of the estuarine crocodiles.

Often, the mishaps occur when the victims intrude into animal habitat, for illegal fishing, poaching, wood collection and honey collection, they said.

The animals, in the wake of depleted food reserves in the river system, stray into nearby rivulets and nullahs.

PTI COR AAM SBN MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021