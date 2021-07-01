Punjab reels under power cuts, PSPCL plans regulatory measures

The electricity demand in Punjab has peaked to over 14,000 MW a day, forcing the state-owned power utility PSPCL to impose unscheduled power cuts and regulatory measures on the industry.

Against the erratic power supply, consumers at several places held protests and blocked roads, with the Opposition slamming the ruling Congress for not being able to meet the demand.

According to a PSPCL official, the demand on Wednesday reached 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW. Amid rising demand and prolonged dry spell, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Thursday appealed to government and public sector offices in the state to use electricity judiciously and switch off air conditioners (ACs) up to July 3. According to a statement here, the PSPCL has also decided to impose power regulatory measures on industrial consumers by imposing two-day weekly offs on industry, including rolling mills, arc and induction furnaces with immediate effect. The power utility said, “Due to prolonged dry spells, paddy transplantation and power shortage owing to the failure of one unit of the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant, the PSPCL is facing problem in meeting the power demand of more than 1,45,00 plus MW.” Farmers have slammed the state government for not providing the promised eight-hour supply for paddy transplantation. ''We are getting four to six hours of supply against the promise of eight hours. Farmers are forced to use generators to run motors that will add to their cost,'' said Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday too criticised the state government for unscheduled power cuts. ''Power cuts by @capt_amarinder govt are deliberate excuse for denying free power to farmers at peak of paddy plantation. Era of long #PowerCuts is back though even rivals forced to admit we left Pb power surplus. @AamAadmiParty colluding with Capt. SAD won't remain mute witness,'' said Badal in a tweet. Punjab BJP general secretary Jeevan Gupta said his party will hold statewide protests on Friday outside offices of the PSPCL against the erratic power supply. ''It is the failure of the Congress government in not ensuring adequate power supply to consumers who are facing problems due to power cuts,'' said Gupta.

