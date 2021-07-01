Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates PSA Oxygen plant at Basti

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mandaviya said that the challenging times of the covid pandemic have given us the opportunity to rethink and redevelop our health and medical infrastructure, enhance manufacturing capacity and develop local supply networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:31 IST
The Minister informed that the 500 litres per minute (LPM) capacity Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant is set up as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of FACT, a Fertilizer PSU under the Department of Fertilizers. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today virtually inaugurated the PSA Oxygen plant set up by The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) at OPEC Kaili Hospital, Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mandaviya said that the challenging times of the covid pandemic have given us the opportunity to rethink and redevelop our health and medical infrastructure, enhance manufacturing capacity and develop local supply networks. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Government has taken all possible steps to fight the pandemic and is committed to ensuring the better health and safety of the people of the country.

The Minister informed that the 500 litres per minute (LPM) capacity Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant is set up as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of FACT, a Fertilizer PSU under the Department of Fertilizers. He further informed that this is one among the 5 PSA oxygen plants ordered by FACT for various hospitals to meet the medical oxygen demand and the other four plants will be installed in various Government hospitals in Kerala.

The virtual function was attended by MP, Basti Shri. Harish Dwivedi; MLA, Basti Sadar, Shri. Dayaram Chaudhary; CMD, FACT Shri. Kishor Rungta; District Magistrate, Basti and other senior officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

