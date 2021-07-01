Left Menu

Army Vice Chief visits Northern Command to review prevailing security situation

The Vice Chief appreciated the efforts of maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:43 IST
Army Vice Chief visits Northern Command to review prevailing security situation
The Army Vice Chief exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their tasks in a professional manner for creating a secure & peaceful environment for ushering in an era of peace and development in the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General CP Mohanty is on a three-day visit to the forward's areas in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir of Northern Command to review the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control and the hinterland. During the visit, the Vice Chief of Army Staff is being briefed by formation and unit commanders on the aspects of operational preparedness, infusion of technology and the synergy between various security forces, civil administration and the local population.

The Army Vice Chief interacted with the troops and emphasised the need to remain alert and be able to respond to any nefarious activities from across the Line of Control and undertaking relentless intelligence based synergised operations to sustain peace in the hinterland. The Vice Chief appreciated the efforts of maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. He reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to the national effort to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last leg of his visit, the Vice Chief, visited Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur where he was briefed on the complete spectrum of activities undertaken by the Indian Army in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. The VCOAS appreciated the synergy fostered between all security agencies especially the cooperation between Northern Command, Air Force, Para Military Forces, Civil Administration and Central Police Organisations operating in the region. The Army Vice Chief exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their tasks in a professional manner for creating a secure & peaceful environment for ushering in an era of peace and development in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021