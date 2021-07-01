Nigerian Senate passes oil overhaul bill

The Nigerian Senate passed a long-awaited oil industry reform bill which will overhaul nearly every aspect of oil and gas production in the West African country, in a plenary session witnessed by Reuters on Thursday.

The House of Representatives had passed the bill earlier.

Its passage in the Senate clears the way for it to be signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

