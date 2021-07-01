Left Menu

Nigerian Senate passes oil overhaul bill

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:31 IST
Nigerian Senate passes oil overhaul bill
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate passed a long-awaited oil industry reform bill which will overhaul nearly every aspect of oil and gas production in the West African country, in a plenary session witnessed by Reuters on Thursday.

The House of Representatives had passed the bill earlier.

Its passage in the Senate clears the way for it to be signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021