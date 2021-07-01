Left Menu

Insurance claims worth Rs 11,418 cr disbursed to farmers in 2.5 yrs: Rajasthan agri minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Thursday said insurance claims worth Rs 11,418 crore have been disbursed to farmers in the state during the past two-and-a-half years.

Kataria gave this information on the sidelines of an event here where he flagged off vehicles to promote crop insurance schemes.

He said that during the tenure of the current government, insurance claims of Rs 11,418 crore has been disbursed to the farmers against 69 lakh crop policies. Almost all the insurance claims till kharif 2020 have been paid to the farmers. Also, the state's share premium till rabi 2020-21 has been approved.

He directed the officers to give wide publicity to the insurance scheme so that more and more farmers can avail the benefits.

Kataria said 38 publicity vehicles have been flagged off from the state level which will promote the crop insurance scheme in all the districts. Apart from this, more than 300 vehicles have also been sent from district headquarters.

He added that crop insurance for 14 notified crops for kharif 2021 has started and the last date is July 31.

