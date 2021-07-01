Countries backs global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%
01-07-2021
Most countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals backed plans for new rules on where they are taxed and a minimum rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks.
"A detailed implementation plan together with remaining issues will be finalised by October 2021," read a statement signed by 130 out of 139 countries and jurisdictions involved in the negotiations.
