One trapped, several hurt in Washington, D.C. building collapse
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 01:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.
"We have removed several other workers who were injured & evacuated 2 adjacent homes," Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
Advertisement