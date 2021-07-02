Left Menu

India offers assistance to Sri Lanka in producing biofertilisers

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 02-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:25 IST
India has offered assistance to Sri Lanka in setting up organic agriculture farms to help the country achieve food security in a sustainable and healthy manner, officials said on Friday.

In an online interaction with officials here, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay said India would be happy to collaborate with the country in its transition towards organic agriculture.

He said India could provide technical know-how, capacity building training, organise exchange visits of experts and collaboration with research institutes.

Baglay said biofertiliser companies in both countries should explore the prospect of forming joint ventures in Sri Lanka.

He said Sri Lanka should utilise India's vast experience in managing food security. The high commissioner said organic farming is sustainable environmentally and is good for the health of consumers.

Last month, farmer groups in Sri Lanka organised a massive protest against the government's decision to stop importing chemical fertilisers. The government had said farmers should look to use 100 per cent organic fertilisers.

