J-K: Historic Mughal Road set to reopen on July 5

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced the opening of the historic Mughal Road on July 5.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:23 IST
Visual from Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced the opening of the historic Mughal Road on July 5. The road had been shut down due to heavy snowfall on the Pirpanjal range last year. Certain higher reaches still have snow cover.

The people from the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch were relieved by the announcement as the road is a backbone for them and opens employment opportunities for many. The Mughal Road helps in connecting several businesses, including those in the tourism industry.

The Chief Engineer of Mughal road, Shabbir Choudhary said, "The road closed in November and with the COVID pandemic lockdown, the functioning couldn't resume earlier. Now that the road is set to open, the local businesses will get some relief." Elaborating on how the farmers, horticulturists, and the transporters have been suffering due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and how the closing of Mughal Road added to the misery, Majid Shah, a local of Rajouri said, "Where COVID-19 affected the business, the closing of the road was adding to it. The decision has been taken very timely. The people of Kashmir valley, especially that dependant on the fruit business, be it the transporters or the growers, would now be relieved."

The businesses will finally start functioning normally, he added. Abdul Hamid, a local hotel owner said that the shutting down of the road affected the smaller businesses more than others. He said, "I deal with tourists, and there haven't been many due to the pandemic. So our losses have a different reason. But those small vendors who sell fruits and vegetables on the roadside, and other street vendors, are who have been affected the most."

Tourists are attracted to the natural beauty of the area along the Mughal Road such as Pirmarg, Doongi marg, Pir ki Gali and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

