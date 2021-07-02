Samajik Adhikarita Shivir to be held to provide assistive devices to Divyangjan

A 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Mansa on 3rd July 2021 at Gurudwara Shri Jandsar Sahib Bahadurpur, Bareta, district Mansa, Panjab.

A total of 2253 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.1.09 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1105 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural distribution camp function to be held on 3rd July 2021 at 11.00 AM, will be attended virtually by Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India as the Chief Guest and Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Member of Parliament (Loksabha), Bhatinda, Punjab will preside over the function. Shri Budh Ram, Member of Legislative Assembly, Budhlada (District Mansa) shall participate 'in person at the main venue of the function.

Different types of assistive devices will be distributed among identified Divyangjan of Mansa District registered during assessment camps at Block Level. Major items which will be distributed include Tricycles, Wheelchairs, Crutches, Walking Sticks, Rollators, Smart Cane, Smart Phone, Hearing Aids machines, C. P Chair, MSIED Kit, Artificial Limbs and Callipers etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)