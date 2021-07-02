12 Districts in Haryana achieve 'Har Ghar Jal' target under Jal Jeevan Mission

Haryana State is making a significant contribution towards the success of Jal Jeevan Mission, a path-breaking scheme of the Central Government which aims to provide potable drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024. After attainment of "Har Ghar Jal" status for districts Bhiwani, Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri, 12 out of 22 districts in the State have achieved the target under this mission. The nine other districts which have already achieved the "Har Ghar Jal" target are Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat and Rohtak. Apart from this, 6 out of the remaining 10 districts have also achieved more than 98 percent of the target and these 6 districts are expected to declare themselves as "Har Ghar Jal" districts shortly.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, expressing his pleasure on achieving 100 percent target in Bhiwani, Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana, said that he was hopeful that 100 percent target in all the districts of the state shall be met sooner than the deadline - 2024. Shri Kataria informed that, in the current financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has allotted Rs. 1152.19 crore to the Haryana, of which, the first instalment of Rs. 256.81 crore has already been released to the state. He lauded the efforts put in by the officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for closely monitoring the progress of the scheme in all the states.

Advertisement

Shri Kataria informed that the entire Ministry is working relentlessly to translate the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for universal coverage of potable piped water supply. The move shall drastically reduce the drudgery of rural women as they had to trudge long distances for fetching water for domestic use.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal, Shri Kataria said that though 2024 is the target year for completion of the scheme, the Chief Minister led from the front and assured the Centre to implement this scheme by the year 2022 and looking at the current pace of implementation, it seems that Haryana will achieve 100 percent target within 2021.

The "Jal Jeevan Mission" was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, on 15th August 2019. Under this scheme, every rural household of the country is targeted to get 55 litres per capita per day of drinking water through functional tap water connection by 2024. At the time of the launch of this scheme, out of a total of 18.94 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore households had access to tapped water connections. It has now reached 7.63 crore rural households that means additional 4.40 crore rural households have been provided with pure drinking water in the desired quantity as well as quality, in a short period of fewer than two years. So far, 100% target has been achieved in Goa, Telangana, Andaman Nicobar and Puducherry. Total 67 districts of the country have also been fully covered to date under this scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)