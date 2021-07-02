Raj govt looks to make state leader in renewable energy: Gehlot

The Rajasthan government is looking to make the state a leader in the renewable energy sector, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

To accelerate the projects related to the development of renewable energy, the state government has implemented the Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy-2019 and Solar-Wind Hybrid Energy Policy-2019, Gehlot said in a statement.

Advertisement

He said that the policies have encouraged investment in renewable energy and setting up of mega solar park projects in the state.

Gehlot was addressing online meeting of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation. He said that the corporation should try to achieve the target of 30,000 MW of solar power and 7,500 MW of wind and hybrid energy generation for the state by 2024-25.

The chief minister said that the geographical conditions of the state are conducive to solar power generation and there is immense potential in the alternative energy sector.

He said that Rajasthan has the potential to generate 2.7 lakh MW of solar and wind energy.

''We have to work with new thinking and technology towards achieving this goal. This will not only make the state a big hub in the field of energy, but it will also make it possible to create huge employment opportunities,'' He said.

The Chief Minister said that recently the state government has approved customised packages for some big power projects in the state, which is likely to attract an investment of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the state.

Gehlot said that coordination should be done with the central government to remove the hurdles in the implementation of Kusum scheme so that farmers who want to set up solar power plants in their land can get loans from financial institutions at low interest rates without collateral security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)